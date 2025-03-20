How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs Wofford
Tennessee Basketball takes on Wofford in the first round of March Madness
Tennessee and Wofford are set for their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament as the Vols look to advance to the round of 32 which will be played later this week. Wofford is fresh off their SOCON championship which gave them the automatic bid into today's game.
Tennessee is no stranger to March Madness as they have made the big dance 27 times in the past including two Elite Eight appearances. The Vols enter this game as heavy favorites but will be battle-tested by the hungry-for-victory Terriers.
You can find all of the viewing information below.
How To Watch
• Gameday: Thursday, March 20th
• March Madness: Round of 64
• Where: Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky)
• Time: 6:50 PM EST
• Watch: TNT
