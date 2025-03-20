Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs Wofford

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) celebrates after their victory against Auburn in a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Basketball takes on Wofford in the first round of March Madness

Tennessee and Wofford are set for their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament as the Vols look to advance to the round of 32 which will be played later this week. Wofford is fresh off their SOCON championship which gave them the automatic bid into today's game.

Tennessee is no stranger to March Madness as they have made the big dance 27 times in the past including two Elite Eight appearances. The Vols enter this game as heavy favorites but will be battle-tested by the hungry-for-victory Terriers.

You can find all of the viewing information below.

How To Watch

• Gameday: Thursday, March 20th
• March Madness: Round of 64
• Where: Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky)
• Time: 6:50 PM EST
• Watch: TNT
