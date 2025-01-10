How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Vs Texas Longhorns Basketball
Tennessee and Texas will both be looking to get back on track. Here is how you can watch this battle of the UT schools.
Tennessee and Texas will be battling each other Saturday with the hopes of getting back on track. Both teams are entering this game off of a loss to a top-10 team.
Tennessee was defeated by the Florida Gators and the Texas Longhorns were defeated by the Auburn Tigers earlier in the week.
Tennessee wasn’t just defeated they were destroyed earlier in the week by the Florida Gators. They were defeated 73-43 on the road and suffered their first defeat of their season thus far. They didn’t find much success from Chaz Lanier who has been the superstar for the Vols so far this season.
You can find all viewing details below as the Longhorns look to defeat the No. 1 Vols who are coming to Austin looking for another SEC win.
- When: Saturday, January 11th, 2025
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Time: 6:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN App
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: 57.6% Vols, 42.4% Longhorns
- Texas Player To Watch: Tre Johnson
- Tennessee Player To Watch: Igor Milicic
- Arena: Moody Center
