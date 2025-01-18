How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers VS Vanderbilt Commodores

Volunteer Country

Here are all of the viewing details that you need for today's Tennessee basketball game as the Vols battle the Commodores.

Caleb Sisk

Dec 31, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) looks to pass the ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) looks to pass the ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Tennessee is entering this game with a 16-1 record only losing one game inside the SEC. However, that game was an ugly loss and the worst overall loss in the Rick Barnes era as the Volunteers were defeated 73-43 in Gainesville, Florida against the Gators. They have bounced back with a huge win over Georgia who was ranked 23rd earlier this week in Knoxville.

Vanderbilt is entering this game with a 14-3 record. They have losses to Drake, Mississippi State, and Missouri bringing their SEC record to 2-2 with the hopes of going above .500 in conference play.

Vanderbilt has always been a trap game for the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee is entering this game as the favorite and hopes to fulfill the mission of defeating the in-state Commodores.

Here are all of the viewing details.

  • GameDay: Saturday, January 18th
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
  • Betting Line: -5.5 Tennessee
  • Watch: SEC Network
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 76.1%, Vanderbilt 23.9%
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Tennessee Player To Know: Cade Phillips
  • Vanderbilt Player To Know: Jason Edwards

