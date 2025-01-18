How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers VS Vanderbilt Commodores
Here are all of the viewing details that you need for today's Tennessee basketball game as the Vols battle the Commodores.
Tennessee is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium.
Tennessee is entering this game with a 16-1 record only losing one game inside the SEC. However, that game was an ugly loss and the worst overall loss in the Rick Barnes era as the Volunteers were defeated 73-43 in Gainesville, Florida against the Gators. They have bounced back with a huge win over Georgia who was ranked 23rd earlier this week in Knoxville.
Vanderbilt is entering this game with a 14-3 record. They have losses to Drake, Mississippi State, and Missouri bringing their SEC record to 2-2 with the hopes of going above .500 in conference play.
Vanderbilt has always been a trap game for the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee is entering this game as the favorite and hopes to fulfill the mission of defeating the in-state Commodores.
Here are all of the viewing details.
- GameDay: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Betting Line: -5.5 Tennessee
- Watch: SEC Network
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 76.1%, Vanderbilt 23.9%
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Tennessee Player To Know: Cade Phillips
- Vanderbilt Player To Know: Jason Edwards
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports