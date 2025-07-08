Kennedy Chandler Signs with Houston Rockets Summer League Squad, Eyes NBA Comeback
Former Tennessee Vol and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Kennedy Chandler is getting another opportunity to prove himself at the next level.
The 2022 second-round pick has officially signed to play with the Houston Rockets' Summer League team, where he’ll compete in a minimum of four games from July 11–17, with the potential for additional games following that stretch. For Chandler, it’s a critical window to showcase his growth, consistency, and leadership as he aims for another shot at a full-time NBA roster spot.
Chandler, now 21, was drafted No. 38 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft before being quickly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he appeared in 36 games as a rookie during the 2022–23 season. Despite flashes of promise, including strong defensive instincts and a knack for getting downhill, Chandler was waived by Memphis in April 2023.
Since then, he’s bounced through Summer League opportunities, most recently suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets in 2023. Now, he’ll wear a Houston Rockets jersey, hoping to show scouts and executives that his combination of speed, court vision, and on-ball defense still belongs at the NBA level.
A Memphis native and standout player at Tennessee, Chandler made an immediate impact in college, leading the Vols to an SEC Tournament title while averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, and nearly 2 steals per game. His elite quickness and poise at the point made him one of the most intriguing guards in the 2022 draft class.
For Chandler, this Summer League stint with Houston isn’t just another stop, it’s a pivotal audition. The Rockets have a deep pool of young talent, but Chandler’s experience and skillset could provide value, especially as teams look for steady backup guard options heading into training camp.
With the Summer League tipping off this week, all eyes will be on Las Vegas, and for Kennedy Chandler, it’s another chance to reignite the spark that once made him one of the SEC’s most electric floor generals.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision