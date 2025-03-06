Ole Miss Upsets Tennessee: Volunteers Hopes of Being a Top Seed in Jeopardy?
The Ole Miss Rebels upset Tennessee on the road on Wednesday, so does that put the Volunteers' hopes of being a top seed in jeopardy?
The Tennessee Volunteers came into Wednesday as the number four team in the country with a 24-5 record and a 11-5 record in conference play. Well, they left Wednesday night with their sixth loss on the season as the Ole Miss Rebels pulled off the upset by a final score of 78-76.
The loss is by no means detrimental to Tennessee's NCAA Tournament hopes, but it could mean they are no longer a top seed in the tournament. The Florida Gators are ranked right behind the Volunteers in the top 25 poll, and the Gators defeated Alabama on the road on Wednesday night. That puts Florida at 26-4 on the season and 13-4 in conference play.
There are still more regular season games left on Saturday and then the SEC tournament of course after that, so things can certainly change from now. However, it does seem like Florida is in a better position now to earn a top seed in the March Madness tournament.
At the end of the day, Tennessee will still be a top seed in the tournament. There is something special though about getting crown as a No. 1 seed in a field as a large as March Madness.
