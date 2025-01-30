See Where Tennessee Basketball is Projected in Latest Bracketology
Despite a tough loss to Kentucky, the Vols remain a high seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections, with a challenging path ahead in the West Region.
Despite a recent home loss to Kentucky, Tennessee remains firmly in the mix for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi continues to project the Volunteers as a No. 2 seed, ranking them seventh overall in the latest bracket update. They are currently slotted in the West Region, setting up a path that could prove both challenging and exciting for Vol fans.
In the opening round, Tennessee would face No. 15 seed Bryant. A win there would set up a second-round matchup against either No. 7 seed Maryland or No. 10 seed San Diego State, with both games taking place in Cleveland.
If the Volunteers advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, a potential rematch with Kentucky could be on the horizon. Another possible opponent in that round is Louisville, a team Tennessee already defeated in non-conference play earlier this season.
As the tournament field begins to take shape, the SEC remains the most dominant conference, with 13 of its 16 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is among the top SEC squads in the seeding hierarchy, trailing only No. 1 overall Auburn, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 5 Florida.
With Selection Sunday approaching, Tennessee will aim to finish the season strong and maintain its high seeding. How they perform in the final stretch of the season will determine their positioning for a potential deep tournament run.
