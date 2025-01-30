Volunteer Country

See Where Tennessee Basketball is Projected in Latest Bracketology

Despite a tough loss to Kentucky, the Vols remain a high seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections, with a challenging path ahead in the West Region.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) with the shot attempt over Kentucky's Collin Chandler (5) and Brandon Garrison (10) during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) with the shot attempt over Kentucky's Collin Chandler (5) and Brandon Garrison (10) during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a tough loss to Kentucky, the Vols remain a high seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections, with a challenging path ahead in the West Region.

Despite a recent home loss to Kentucky, Tennessee remains firmly in the mix for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi continues to project the Volunteers as a No. 2 seed, ranking them seventh overall in the latest bracket update. They are currently slotted in the West Region, setting up a path that could prove both challenging and exciting for Vol fans.

In the opening round, Tennessee would face No. 15 seed Bryant. A win there would set up a second-round matchup against either No. 7 seed Maryland or No. 10 seed San Diego State, with both games taking place in Cleveland.

If the Volunteers advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, a potential rematch with Kentucky could be on the horizon. Another possible opponent in that round is Louisville, a team Tennessee already defeated in non-conference play earlier this season.

As the tournament field begins to take shape, the SEC remains the most dominant conference, with 13 of its 16 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is among the top SEC squads in the seeding hierarchy, trailing only No. 1 overall Auburn, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 5 Florida.

With Selection Sunday approaching, Tennessee will aim to finish the season strong and maintain its high seeding. How they perform in the final stretch of the season will determine their positioning for a potential deep tournament run.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball