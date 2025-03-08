Volunteer Country

South Carolina vs Tennessee - Final Preview, Prediction, and Betting Line

Brooks Austin

Mar 5, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) handles the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) handles the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks are in Knoxville, Tennessee to face off against the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything you need to know about the final regular season matchup.

The No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are shaping themselves up for quite a tournament run if things fall in their favor. With one regular season game remaining against South Carolina — arguably the worst team in the conference — the Vols are currently positioned for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's eveyrthing you need to know about the Senior Night matchup for the Vols.

South Carolina vs Tennessee - Final Preview, Prediction, and Betting Line

Predictions:
According to ESPN's BPI Power Index, the Vols have a 93.1% chance to win the matchup. The Vols currently hold the Basketball Power Index, the Vols are the fifth best team in college basketball, matched up against the 80th ranked team in South Carrolina.

Betting Line, Per FanDuel Sports:

Tennessee (-15.5)
Team Totals - (135.0 O/U)

Final Preview
Tennessee is undoubtedbly the better Basketball team in this contest, and the betting lines and prediction confirm those thoughts. However, the Vols need to be weary and alet to Collin Murray-Broyles who is arguably the best player on the court in this contest. The soon to be first round NBA Draft Pick from South Carolina has taken over the few SEC games they've managed to win.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Men's Basketball