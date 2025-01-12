Sunday Standings: Tennessee Basketball 7th In SEC
Tennessee drops six spots, Georgia defeats two ranked teams, Alabama and Auburn continue to dominate, and much more has changed the standings drastically.
Tennessee finished this week 1-1 after getting destroyed by Florida on Tuesday and having a bounce-back game against Texas. Georgia was the biggest winner after going 2-0 against ranked programs. Auburn also continued their winning streak putting them in prime position to be the No. 1 team.
Below are the scores from this week’s games.
Tuesday: January 7th, 2025
- #8 Florida 73, #1 Tennessee 43
- Georgia 82, #6 Kentucky 69
- #2 Auburn 87, Texas 82
- #14 Mississippi State 76, Vanderbilt 64
- Missouri 83, LSU 67
Wednesday: January 8th, 2025
- #5 Alabama 88, South Carolina 68
- #23 Ole Miss 73, Arkansas 66
- #10 Texas A&M 80, #17 Oklahoma 78
Saturday: January 11th, 2025
- #1 Tennessee 74, Texas 70
- #2 Auburn 66, South Carolina 63
- Missouri 75, Vanderbilt 66
- #8 Florida 71, Arkansas 63
- Georgia 72, #17 Oklahoma 62
- #23 Ole Miss 77, LSU 65
- #5 Alabama 94, #10 Texas A&M 88
- #6 Kentucky 95, #14 Mississippi State 90
This week drastically changed the rankings including Tennessee’s which changed for the worse. The current No. 1 team dropped from 1st to 7th after their 30-point loss.
Below are the full conference standings.
- #2 Auburn (15-1) (C: 3-0)
- #5 Alabama (14-2) (C: 3-0)
- #23 Ole Miss (14-2) (C: 3-0)
- #6 Kentucky (13-3) (C: 2-1)
- #8 Florida (15-1) (C: 2-1)
- Georgia (14-2) (C: 2-1)
- #7 Tennessee (15-1) (C: 2-1)
- #14 Mississippi State (14-2) (C: 2-1)
- Missouri (13-3) (C: 2-1)
- #10 Texas A&M (13-3) (C: 2-1)
- Vanderbilt (13-3) (C: 1-2)
- #17 Oklahoma (13-3) (C: 0-3)
- Arkansas (11-5) (C: 0-3)
- LSU (11-5) (C: 0-3)
- Texas (11-5) (C: 0-3)
- South Carolina (10-6) (C: 0-3)
