Tennessee Basketball Defeats Kentucky Wildcats, Advances to Elite Eight

The Tennessee Volunteers advance to the Elite Eight after beating the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers got the last laugh over the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night after they dominated the Wildcats for 40 straight minutes. Tennessee won the game 78-62 after star guard Zakai Zeigler finished the game with 18 points and 10 assists.

The game was chippy, but the Vols win secured a spot with either the Houston Cougars or Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday depending on the outcome of that game.

This is the second straight season the Vols made the Elite Eight, and they will look to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Tennessee is paired with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Duke Blue Devils as if the Vols win, they will play the winner of that game in the final four.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

