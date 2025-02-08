Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Destroys Oklahoma for Third Straight Win

Tennessee dominated Oklahoma on Saturday to give the Vols their third consecutive win in SEC play.

Tanner Johnson

Feb 8, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Feb 8, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Tennessee put together its most complete performance of the season in a 70-52 dominant victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Chaz Lanier had 21 points to lead the Vols offensively. Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points, nine assists, and four steals in a very impressive performance.

Igor Millicic Jr. started the scoring with a driving left-handed layup. Felix Okpara caught a lob from Zeigler, and Lanier hit a corner three to give Tennessee a 7-5 lead three minutes into the game. It was 15-12 Tennessee after a Zeigler layup, as both teams were off to a good start offensively.

Zeigler hit another tough layup and Tennessee had a seven point lead with 12:26 to go in the half. Lanier hit another 3-pointer and then made a driving layup to cap off an 11-2 run for the Vols. Lanier hit another 3-pointer and then Darlinstone Dubar and Jordan Gainey followed to give the Vols a 33-19 lead.

Tennessee started 5-5 from 3-point range to help build the early lead. Millicic hit a layup to give Tennessee nine straight made field goals. Lanier’s first miss was put back for a dunk by Okpara. The Vols were up 38-19 with 4:30 to play in the half.

Lanier then missed a layup, but saved the ball from going out of bounds right to Ziegler for another 3-pointer. Millicic hit a 3-pointer while being fouled and converted the free throw to give the Vols a 45-23 lead. The lead at the half was 20.

The second half was more of the same for both teams. Tennessee continued its hot shooting. Lanier continued his scoring tear and had 21 points with nine minutes left in the game. The Vols led 61-40 after another Lanier layup off a Zeigler pass.

Eventually, Tennessee called off the dogs and put Zeigler on the bench for the final two minutes of the game.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

