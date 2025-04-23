Tennessee Basketball Guard Zakai Zeigler Receives Newest Senior Season Honor
The Tennessee Basketball team was led by Zakai Zeigler, who has been a. four-year contributor. Following his final season as a Vol, Zeigler received another big honor to add to his resume.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler has been a star since the day he arrived in Knoxville. The former New York High School star is now done with his college career, as he finished his final season with 13.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.
This was good enough to give him many honors, including a new one that was announced by Tennessee Basketball's X page on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers guard was named as the Men's Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Zeigler is expected to get a shot somewhere in the NBA despite being drafted or not as the time quickly approaches.
