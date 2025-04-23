Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Guard Zakai Zeigler Receives Newest Senior Season Honor

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler has been a star since the day he arrived in Knoxville. The former New York High School star is now done with his college career, as he finished his final season with 13.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.

This was good enough to give him many honors, including a new one that was announced by Tennessee Basketball's X page on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Volunteers guard was named as the Men's Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Zeigler is expected to get a shot somewhere in the NBA despite being drafted or not as the time quickly approaches.

