Tennessee Basketball Re-Offers 5-Star Guard Ryan Hampton, Eyes Top 2027 Recruit
The University of Tennessee is making a strong push to land one of the nation’s premier prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
On Sunday, five-star guard Ryan Hampton announced via social media that he had been re-offered by head coach Rick Barnes and newly hired assistant Steve McClain. Hampton, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Dallas, Texas, shared the update on X, stating, “Blessed to be re-offered from Coach Barnes and Coach McClain from the University of Tennessee 🙏🏽.”
The re-offer signals that the Volunteers are ramping up their pursuit of Hampton, a dynamic perimeter threat widely considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Known for his elite shot creation, length, and scoring versatility, Hampton projects as a future impact player at the college level and beyond.
But the road to Knoxville won’t be easy.
Tennessee is far from alone in chasing the Dallas standout. Hampton already holds offers from a who's who of high-major programs, including Kentucky, Texas, Houston, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Missouri, SMU, Indiana, South Carolina, NC State, Miami, and Texas A&M. More are expected to pour in in the coming weeks as the summer evaluation period heats up.
Hampton’s re-offer comes at a pivotal time for Tennessee basketball, which is looking to build momentum on the recruiting trail following the departure of assistant Rod Clark and the arrival of veteran coach Steve McClain. McClain, known for his player development and deep recruiting ties, appears to be wasting no time making an impact in his new role.
The Vols have prioritized size and versatility on the perimeter in recent years, and Hampton fits that mold perfectly. His 6-foot-6 frame, coupled with a smooth shooting stroke and the ability to guard multiple positions, makes him a coveted prospect for any Power Five program.
While there’s a long way to go before Hampton narrows down his options, Tennessee’s renewed involvement suggests the Vols intend to be a serious player in his recruitment. If Barnes and McClain can continue to build the relationship and sell the player development pipeline in Knoxville, Tennessee could become a dark horse to land one of the top prizes in the 2027 class.
Keep an eye on Rocky Top—this recruitment is just getting started.
