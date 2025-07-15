Tennessee Basketball Reloads with Star Power and Depth for 2025–26 Season
Tennessee basketball isn’t just reloading—it’s redefining its identity for the 2025–26 season.
With a mix of veteran transfers, promising freshmen, and international flair, Rick Barnes and his staff have assembled one of the most intriguing rosters in the SEC. The new-look Vols bring a blend of size, skill, and experience that could make them one of the most dynamic teams in college basketball.
At the heart of the rebuild is senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a Tennessee native who returns home after stops at Belmont and Maryland. The Greeneville product brings toughness, experience, and perimeter defense to a team that prides itself on intensity. He’ll be joined in the backcourt by Amaree Abram, a senior guard with stints at Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Louisiana Tech. Abram’s scoring ability and leadership will be key to anchoring a roster full of fresh faces.
Adding firepower to the perimeter is true freshman Amari Evans, a 6'5" combo guard out of Overtime Elite. With a pro-style background and physical frame, Evans enters Knoxville ready to make an immediate impact. He’s joined by freshman guard Clarence Massamba from Paris, France, whose athleticism and international experience bring a unique twist to the Vols’ rotation.
Sophomore Bishop Boswell returns after a solid first season, while 6'6" Campbell Duncan and 5'11" sharpshooter Gavin Paull add depth to the backcourt. Former UT Martin standout Grant Hurst gives Tennessee a battle-tested fifth-year shooter, and freshman Troy Henderson adds toughness and AAU chemistry with one of the Vols’ top incoming stars.
That star is none other than Nate Ament, arguably the crown jewel of Tennessee’s recruiting class and one of the most decorated prep players in the country. Ament enters as a five-star prospect and the top player from Virginia, ranked as high as No. 2 overall by On3 and a consensus top-five prospect by all major recruiting services. The 6'9" forward is just the third top-five recruit in program history, joining the elite company of Tobias Harris and Allan Houston.
Ament’s resume is staggering. He was named a McDonald’s All-American, starred in the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit, and helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. His senior year numbers were dominant—19 points, 10 rebounds, and over two assists per game—earning him Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year and a Naismith First Team All-American nod. Ament led Highland School to a 42-8 record, a VISAA Division I title, and a top-15 national ranking, solidifying himself as a generational talent. He even dropped 41 points and 27 rebounds in a single game against DeMatha Catholic. His presence in Knoxville raises the Vols’ ceiling in a big way.
The frontcourt around Ament is built to support a deep tournament run. Senior Felix Okpara, a 6'11" transfer from Ohio State, brings elite shot-blocking and interior defense. Redshirt sophomore J.P. Estrella adds length and versatility at 6'11", while Jaylen Carey, a 6'8", 265-pound bruiser, brings strength and grit after time at Vanderbilt and James Madison. Junior Cade Phillips is a high-motor athlete who adds mobility to the front line.
Freshmen DeWayne Brown II and Ethan Ament offer even more size and upside, while redshirt senior Grant Hurst and others provide steady veteran leadership.
This team is deeper, longer, and more versatile than last year’s squad. If the chemistry comes together, the 2025–26 Tennessee Volunteers won’t just be a team to watch in the SEC; they could finally be a Final Four contender.
The foundation is in place. And thanks to Nate Ament, the future might already be here.
