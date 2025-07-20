Tennessee Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule
Tennessee Basketball officially unveiled its full 2025–26 nonconference schedule — a well-balanced and high-stakes slate designed to test Rick Barnes’ squad early and often as the program eyes its first-ever Final Four appearance.
With eight games at Food City Center, one true road test, a neutral-site showdown in Nashville, and three matchups in Las Vegas at the Players Era Festival, the Vols are taking a no-shortcuts approach to building a resume worthy of March.
The newly added games feature several regional opponents to tip off the season and build chemistry, beginning November 3 against Mercer. Tennessee will also host Northern Kentucky (Nov. 8), North Florida (Nov. 12), Rice (Nov. 17), Tennessee State (Nov. 20), Gardner-Webb (Dec. 21), and South Carolina State (Dec. 30).
The Rice game carries added significance because the Owls' head coach, Rob Lanier, was Rick Barnes’ former associate head coach at both Texas and Tennessee, making his return to Knoxville a notable homecoming.
Where Tennessee’s schedule truly shines is in its lineup of marquee nonconference games.
The Vols will travel to Syracuse on Dec. 2 for the SEC/ACC Challenge, take on Illinois in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 6, and host Louisville on Dec. 16 to conclude a home-and-home series with the Cardinals.
But perhaps the most intriguing stretch comes Nov. 24–27 when Tennessee heads to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival. The Vols open with Rutgers, then get an Elite Eight rematch against Houston the following night. Their third game, against an opponent yet to be determined, will follow on either Nov. 26 or 27.
These are the kind of high-leverage games the NCAA Tournament selection committee notices — and more importantly, the kind that prepare teams for the mental and physical grind of March Madness.
Tennessee’s rise under Rick Barnes has been undeniable. The Vols have won SEC titles, earned top seeds in March, and made consistent deep runs. But one thing remains missing from the program’s résumé: a Final Four.
This schedule aims to change that.
By scheduling five power-conference opponents, a nationally televised tournament, and an early December trip to the Carrier Dome, Tennessee is setting itself up not just to win — but to learn, grow, and be challenged before SEC play begins.
And if the Vols do break through to their first Final Four in 2026, this nonconference gauntlet will have played a major role.
Tennessee Basketball 2025–26 Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 3 – Mercer
Nov. 8 – Northern Kentucky
Nov. 12 – North Florida
Nov. 17 – Rice
Nov. 20 – Tennessee State
Nov. 24 – Rutgers (Las Vegas – Players Era Festival)
Nov. 25 – Houston (Las Vegas – Players Era Festival)
Nov. 26/27 – TBD (Las Vegas – Players Era Festival)
Dec. 2 – at Syracuse (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 6 – Illinois (Nashville – Bridgestone Arena)
Dec. 16 – Louisville
Dec. 21 – Gardner-Webb
Dec. 30 – South Carolina State
The road to Indianapolis won’t be easy, but this Tennessee team has embraced the challenge. And if March success is built in November, the Vols may be laying the groundwork for history.
