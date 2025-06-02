Tennessee Basketball's Chaz Lanier Schedules Pre-Draft Workout With Detroit Pistons
Chaz Lanier is set to workout with the Detroit Pistons on Monday
The Tennessee Volunteers had a successful season with their star guard, Chaz Lanier. Lanier finished his career at Tennessee, as he played with North Florida for four seasons.
Lanier quickly became one of the best players in the country after he finished the season with an average of 18 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. The standout guard also shot 43/40/76 splits from the field.
Lanier is expected to be drafted in the NBA Draft, or at least picked up after some great workouts and a great combine so far. Recently, a new team emerged as a possibility, as they are hosting him for a workout. That team is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have pick 37 as their lone selection in the NBA Draft.
Lanier could possibly be selected at 37 by the Pistons if things go well, as he has started to rise up draft boards, and has solidified himself as one of the better shooters in the draft class.
