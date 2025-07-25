Tennessee Basketball Targets Legacy Four Star Prospect
Tennessee basketball is firmly in the mix for a legacy recruit with deep ties to head coach Rick Barnes.
Four-star small forward Bo Ogden, a standout from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, announced that the Vols are among his top six schools. He’s also considering Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, Kansas, and Virginia, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing is ranked as the No. 18 small forward in the 2026 class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.
Ogden’s connection to the Tennessee program goes beyond his talent. His father, Chris Ogden, played for Barnes at Texas from 1999–2003 and later served on Barnes’ first coaching staff in Knoxville during the 2015–16 season. Chris now holds the role of general manager for Texas basketball.
Tennessee extended a scholarship offer to Bo Ogden on July 21, 2024. While he has yet to take a visit to Knoxville, the program’s history with the family and Barnes’ reputation could make the Vols a serious contender moving forward.
Ogden continues to be one of the most sought-after wings in the 2026 cycle, bringing versatility, scoring ability, and high basketball IQ to the table—traits that mirror the kind of players Barnes has built his program around.
