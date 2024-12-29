Tennessee Football OL John Campbell Jr. Declares for NFL Draft
Tennessee football loses another piece on the line of scrimmage with the departure of John Campbell.
Tennessee will need to replenish its offensive line in a big way for 2025 after the latest domino fell in the list of offseason losses.
Offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. announced he will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft after playing his redshirt senior season in Knoxville. He transferred to Tennessee in 2023 and was a starter for the last two years for the Vols. He announced on his social media platforms on Saturday that he would be entering the NFL Draft.
"I am could not be more proud to be a Volunteer and a Hurricane," Campbell said in the post. "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent both programs...With sincere gratitude and anticipation for what lies ahead, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
He started his career in Miami in 2018 and played there until transferring after the 2022 season. He was an important part of the Vols' offensive line for the last two years and was a popular figure among Tennessee fans due to his outgoing personality. Tennessee will lose several veteran offensive linemen this season, including fifth-year seniors Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins.
