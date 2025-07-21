Tennessee Rookies Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler Shine in NBA Summer League
The Detroit Pistons may have found something special in a pair of rookies from the University of Tennessee. Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler entered the 2025 NBA Summer League with much to prove, and both delivered performances that should have Pistons fans and Vols faithful excited about their futures.
Chaz Lanier, a 6-foot-4 scoring guard, averaged 10.4 points per game while showing off his shot-making ability. Despite shooting just 34% from the field and 34% from three, Lanier confidently took tough shots and spaced the floor well. He contributed in other areas too, adding 2.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game. His performance reinforced his reputation as a gritty, multi-dimensional guard capable of making an impact beyond scoring.
Meanwhile, Zakai Zeigler, one of college basketball’s most beloved floor generals, made the most of his opportunity. Zeigler averaged 9 points per game and displayed improved shooting, with a 39% field goal percentage and an impressive 45% mark from three-point range. He also added 3 assists and 0.8 steals per game, proving he can orchestrate an offense while holding his own defensively against quicker guards.
Zeigler’s high basketball IQ, quick decision-making, and elite feel for the game were on full display throughout Summer League action. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9, his toughness and leadership stood out against bigger opponents. For a Pistons team looking for energy, tempo, and depth at the point guard position, Zeigler made a strong case for a roster spot or two-way deal.
Lanier and Zeigler’s strong play in Las Vegas was a continuation of the same relentless work ethic that defined their Tennessee careers. Both players embodied the Volunteer spirit—gritty, determined, and always ready for the moment. That mindset has clearly translated to the next level.
While the Summer League is just one step in a long journey, the performances from these two Tennessee rookies indicate they belong. The Pistons may have uncovered a pair of underrated contributors who can develop into valuable assets. Whether it’s this season or down the road, Lanier and Zeigler are trending in the right direction, and doing it with the same edge that made them fan favorites in Knoxville.
Their journey is just beginning, but if the Summer League was any indication, Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler are ready for the next chapter. And Tennessee fans will be watching every step of the way.
