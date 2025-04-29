Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s Nate Ament Drawing No. 1 Pick Buzz from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East forward Nate Ament (10) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball has landed a commitment that could reshape the program's future — and maybe even the NBA Draft.

Rick Barnes and his staff scored a major recruiting victory when five-star forward Nate Ament announced his commitment to the Volunteers. While it’s still early in his journey, national outlets like ESPN are already buzzing about Ament’s potential to eventually become the No. 1 overall pick in a future NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 standout from Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia, brings size, skill, and a versatile game that fits perfectly into modern basketball. After beginning his high school career at Colgan High School, Ament transferred to Highland for his final two seasons, where he blossomed into one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Tennessee officially announced Ament’s commitment, and the excitement around Knoxville is profound. The Volunteers have built a reputation under Barnes for developing high-level collegiate talent — and now, they may have a future NBA franchise cornerstone in the making.

Ament’s résumé extends beyond high school dominance. In 2024, he represented the United States on the U18 national team at the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship. He played a key role in helping Team USA capture the gold medal, further cementing his status as one of the brightest young prospects in the country.

His game flashes everything NBA scouts dream about: elite length, smooth shooting touch, ball-handling ability for his size, and defensive instincts that allow him to guard multiple positions. He's equally dangerous as a scorer and a playmaker, creating matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

Landing a player of Ament’s caliber signals that Tennessee’s recruiting efforts are reaching new heights, particularly after their recent success on the national stage. Barnes has taken the Vols to deep NCAA Tournament runs and helped develop NBA talent, however Ament could be the program’s biggest star yet. He is also just the third top-five prep recruit ever to sign with Tennessee, joining Tobias Harris (2010) and Allan Houston (1989).

Ament headlines a busy spring for the Volunteers, who have also been active in the transfer portal. Tennessee added Ja’Kobi Gillespie from Maryland and Jaylen Carey out of Vanderbilt, bolstering the roster with key pieces for the upcoming seasons.

While the 2026 NBA Draft is over a year away, the early hype around Nate Ament is real — and justified. If he continues on his current trajectory, he could not only elevate Tennessee basketball to new levels but also hear his name called first on draft night.

