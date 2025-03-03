Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Named a Finalist for Prestigious College Basketball Award
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named a finalist for a very prestigious basketball award.
The Tennessee Volunteers are eyeing down one of the top seeds as March Madness is right around the corner. Head coach Rick Barnes has his team in a position yet again to make a deep run in the tournament. A major reason why is due to the play of point Zakai Zeigler, which is now getting national attention.
On Monday, the finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, annually given to the top collegiate point guard, were announced and Zeigler made the cut. He made the list along with Alabama's Mark Sears, Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Marquette's Cam Jones and Purdue's Braden Smith.
This season, Zeigler is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 40.3 percent from the floor. According to ESPN stats, Zeigler's 7.2 assists is the fifth most in the country.
Zeigler has been with the program for the past three seasons and is currently in year four. He has started in 28 games for the Volunteers this season and has been a prominent veteran presence for the team. If the Volunteers want to make a run at the national title this season, they will need to lean on the likes of Zeigler like they have for the majority of this season.
