Tennessee Shocks Alabama on Game Winner By Jahmai Mashack
This is a game Tennessee basketball fans will never forget.
The Vols stunned Alabama on a game-winning 3-pointer by Jahmai Mashack. It was an incredible way to end an unbelievable game in Knoxville as Tennessee held on for a 79-76 victory.
Chaz Lanier had 18 points to lead Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler had 15 points and Mashack had 11.
Lanier hit his first two shots of the game and Tennessee led 4-0. Lanier then hit a triple to make it 7-2. Zeigler picked up his second foul early in the game and then went to the bench and the game was tied 7-7.
The Vols led 11-9 after a Cade Phillips and-one. Darlinston Dubar hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 16-16. Tennessee could not stop fouling the Tide and Alabama was already in the bonus with 12:43 to go in the half. The Vols also had seven early turnovers but still led 18-16 after a Jordan Gainey midrange.
After some sloppy possessions by Tennessee, Alabama led 26-24 with 8:30 to play in the first half. The Vols took the lead back after an and one by Felix Okpara. Zeigler re-entered the game at the 7:20 mark of the half. He then immediately got an assist on a Lanier triple.
Both teams traded triples and it was 33-32 with four minutes left in the half. A 10-0 run had Alabama up 39-33. The lead was 42-38 for Alabama after Gainey hit a layup at the buzzer and was fouled just before the half ended.
Igor Millicic Jr. hit a triple to open the second half. Alabama led 49-43 after an and-one in transition. Zeigler answered with his own layup plus a foul and it was 50-46. Zeigler missed four free-throws in a row in a crucial moment and Tennessee was down 56-48 with 13 to go.
Lanier hit a mid range to cut Alabama’s lead to 64-58 with 8:30 to go. Gainey then hit an and-one floater to close the gap further to just three points. Zeigler then banked in a game-tying triple. It was 66-66 with 6:31 to play.
Gainey gave the Vols their first lead of the half with two free throws. It was 70-68 with four minutes to play. Mark Sears hit a clutch 3-pointer for Alabama to go up 73-70 with under two to play. Tennessee failed to execute down the stretch and some rough missed calls hurt the Vols.
Zeigler was tripped by Sears but no foul was called and Alabama went up by four at the line. Lanier then hit a layup plus a foul but then missed the free throw. Mashack then tied the game at the line after being fouled on a rebound attempt.
Mashack then Became a hero after making a desperation three pointer a few steps in front of half court as the buzzer went off. The celebration that ensued will not soon be forgotten in Knoxville.
