Tennessee Vol Zakai Zeigler Appealing Denial from NCAA Over Eligibility

Tennessee Volunteer guard Zakai Zeigler is appealing the NCAA's denial for an extra year of eligibility.

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts against the Houston Cougars in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Back in May, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to seek a fifth year of eligibility with the Volunteers. Last Thursday, it was revealed that Zeigler was denied by the NCAA, first reported by Ross Dellenger. Now Zeigler is appealing the NCAA's denial.

There have been examples of other college athletes gaining extra years of eligibility. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia ia the most famous example, however, these cases have not been favorable to Tennessee. Baseball player Alberto Osuna was also denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Here is the quote from the Law Firm when Zeigler initially filed the lawsuit, stating the grounds on why the former Vol felt he deserved an extra year of eligibility.

"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," Zeigler's counsel from The Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can begin preparing for next season."

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

