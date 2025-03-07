Tennessee Volunteers Guard Zakai Zeigler Featured In Under Armour AD
Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler was featured in a new Under Armour AD ahead of March Madness
Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler is a man of many things, including advertisements.
Zeigler has been one of the most advertised Volunteers across the school as a whole. While he has done many awesome advertisements, his newest one may top the cake.
Zeigler was seen in an Under Armour AD that featured a few athletes across the nation. This was the ad for the month of March, with March Madness being the key. Tennessee is expected to be a top seed in the big dance, with Zeigler being one of the players to thank for that seeding.
You can watch Zeigler in the Under Armour AD making his UA debut below.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill