Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Guard Zakai Zeigler Featured In Under Armour AD

Caleb Sisk

Mar 5, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) handles the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler is a man of many things, including advertisements.

Zeigler has been one of the most advertised Volunteers across the school as a whole. While he has done many awesome advertisements, his newest one may top the cake.

Zeigler was seen in an Under Armour AD that featured a few athletes across the nation. This was the ad for the month of March, with March Madness being the key. Tennessee is expected to be a top seed in the big dance, with Zeigler being one of the players to thank for that seeding.

You can watch Zeigler in the Under Armour AD making his UA debut below.

