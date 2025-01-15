Tennessee Volunteers Host Georgia Bulldogs in Ranked SEC Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the Georgia Bulldogs in a ranked SEC matchup.
There arguably wasn't a team in the country that started the season off hotter or looked better than the Volunteers. They are 15-1 on the season after dropping a very disappointing game against the Florida Gators last week. Now they are looking to gain back so momentum and start up another win streak as they host No. 23 Georgia on Wednesday night.
Leading the charge for Tennessee this season is transfer Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 19 points per game and shooting 42.9% from the field. Volunteer veteran Zakai Zeigler is another big contributor, averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 assists per game. The Volunteers have also been dominant on defense, allowing an average of 57.9 points per game while averaging 77.1 points per game themselves.
As for the Dawgs, true freshman Asa Newell has really provided a spark to this program. He's averaging 15.4 points while shooting 58.1% from the field and 6.8 rebounds per game. It's by no means a one-man show in Athens, though, as Dakota Leffew, Silas Demary, and De'Shayne Montgomery are all averaging over 10 points per game. As a team, they are allowing 64.3 points per game while averaging 79.9 points offensively.
It's another tough matchup for the Volunteers as are most conference opponents this season. A win on Wednesday would be a big momentum builder for the Volunteers.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports