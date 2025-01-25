Tennessee vs Auburn - How to Watch, Latest Predictions on the CBB Showdown
The No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers head on the road to take on the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. Here's how to watch the TV Broadcast.
The No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are (4-2) in SEC Conference play this season and have a chance Saturday night to have the season's biggest signature-win on the road against the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers. Auburn is undefeated in the conference, and a win on the road like this would go a long way at the end of the season when NCAA Brackets seeding occurs.
Tennessee vs Auburn - How to Watch
- Gameday: Saturday, January 25th. 2025
- Game time: 8:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Neville Arena (Auburn, AL)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Tennessee vs Auburn Predictions
ESPN Matchup Prediction Machine: Auburn - 74.1%
ESPN BPI Rank (Auburn): 3rd
ESPN BPI Rank (Tennessee): 4th
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY
- Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
- Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
- Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans
- Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
- Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
- Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published