Tennessee vs Auburn - How to Watch, Latest Predictions on the CBB Showdown

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes talked to Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tennessee won 76-52 against Arkansas. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers head on the road to take on the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. Here's how to watch the TV Broadcast.

The No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are (4-2) in SEC Conference play this season and have a chance Saturday night to have the season's biggest signature-win on the road against the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers. Auburn is undefeated in the conference, and a win on the road like this would go a long way at the end of the season when NCAA Brackets seeding occurs.

Tennessee vs Auburn - How to Watch

Tennessee vs Auburn Predictions

ESPN Matchup Prediction Machine: Auburn - 74.1%
ESPN BPI Rank (Auburn): 3rd
ESPN BPI Rank (Tennessee): 4th


