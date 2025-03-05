Tennessee vs Ole Miss: Volunteers Looking to Lock Down Top Seed for March Madness
A look into Tennessee's matchup against Ole Miss on Wednesday night.
The Tennessee Volunteers are nearing the end of their regular season. They have a game against Ole Miss Wednesday night and then will close out their season with South Carolina on Saturday. Two scrappy programs to end the season with, but it's crucial the Volunteers pick up wins in both to lock down a top-seed for the NCAA tournament.
The Volunteers have won four straight games and four out of their last five. Most recently, they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide off of a buzzer beating shot from Jahmai Mashack. As for Ole Miss, they've been struggling as of late. The Rebels have lost three out of their last five, including a 30-point loss to the Auburn Tigers.
Both teams are expected to make the NCAA tournament following the SEC tournament, and both teams are fighting for positioning in the bracket, which creates even more anticipation around the matchup.
Tennessee is led by guard Chaz Lanier who is averaging 17.8 points per game and shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Point guard Zakai Zeigler has also been a massive contributor for the Volunteers as he is averaging over seven assists per game and ranks 5th in the country for that stat.
As for Ole Miss, Sean Pedulla is leading the way for the Rebels this season. He is averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.
The Volunteers have seemed to have found their stride late in the season after getting healthy after a string of injuries while Ole Miss is looking to gain back some momentum before heading into the postseason. The Rebels are the home team and tip off is set for 9 PM ET, so it will likely be an electric environment at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.
