What Nate Ament’s Reebok Deal Means for Tennessee’s Future in the NIL and Apparel

Five-star Nate Ament signed a multi-year Reebok NIL deal as Tennessee’s Nike contract nears its 2026 end. Could it impact UT’s next apparel move?

Josh Greer

Five-star prospect Nate Ament at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Five-star prospect Nate Ament at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When five-star prospect Nate Ament signed a multi-year NIL deal with Reebok in October 2024, he didn’t just make history, he reshaped the future conversation around player-brand partnerships in college athletics.

Ament became the first male high school basketball player to ink a deal with Reebok, aligning himself with the company’s strategic re-entry into the performance basketball market. At the center of the partnership is Reebok’s new Engine A shoe, a model Ament not only wears but now headlines with his own Player Exclusive (PE) colorways.

But Ament’s arrival in Knoxville raises new questions for Tennessee, especially as the school approaches the end of its Nike apparel deal, set to expire on June 30, 2026. Originally signed in 2014, the Nike partnership is currently worth $1.2 million in base compensation and includes a product allotment of $4.5 million annually.

Now, the Volunteers are reportedly in talks with both Nike and Adidas, sparking debate over whether a brand switch is imminent and how that might affect athletes with independent NIL deals like Ament.

So far, Ament’s Reebok deal appears independent of Tennessee’s apparel choices. Unlike some athletes restricted by team-wide sponsorships, such as Cooper Flagg, who couldn’t wear New Balance at Duke, others like Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper at Rutgers have been allowed to wear Nike even though the school partners with Adidas.

For Reebok, Ament represents the centerpiece of its basketball relaunch—a multi-million dollar endorsement that brings flash, credibility, and long-term potential. For Tennessee, his presence could further complicate or possibly influence the school’s apparel negotiations, especially if Reebok seeks deeper collegiate partnerships down the line.

With Ament poised to debut in orange and the apparel clock ticking, Tennessee finds itself at the crossroads of brand loyalty, athlete autonomy, and NIL-era strategy.

