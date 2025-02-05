Volunteer Country

Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack Named to Naismith DPOY Watch List

Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler earn elite recognition as the only teammates on the 15-player list, showcasing the Vols’ defensive dominance this season.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates his teammates during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates his teammates during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler earn elite recognition as the only teammates on the 15-player list, showcasing the Vols’ defensive dominance this season.

Tennessee is making waves on the defensive end this season, and two of its standout players are being recognized for their elite contributions.

Senior guards Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler were both named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The duo’s inclusion marks a unique achievement, as they are the only teammates on the 15-player list.

Jahmai Mashack has been a defensive force for the Volunteers, leading the nation in Defensive Box Plus/Minus (DBPM) with an impressive 8.4 rating. His career DBPM of 6.56 ranks fifth among all Division I players over the last 15 seasons, showcasing his consistent impact on the court.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) and Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) fight for a rebound as Auburn Ti
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) and Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) fight for a rebound as Auburn Tigers take on Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Tennessee Volunteers 22-20 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zakai Zeigler, a familiar name on the Watch List, is making his third consecutive appearance. The 5-foot-9 guard is Tennessee’s all-time steals leader, with 228 career takeaways, ranking him 11th among active Division I players.

This season, Zeigler is averaging 2.1 steals per game and has recorded multiple steals in 13 of 21 appearances. His tenacity and quickness have made him a nightmare for opposing offenses, earning him semifinalist honors for the award in each of the past two seasons.

As the season progresses, Mashack and Zeigler will aim to solidify their cases for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. With ten semifinalists set to be announced near the end of the regular season and four finalists during the NCAA Tournament, the Volunteers’ dynamic duo has a chance to make history.

For Tennessee fans, this recognition is a testament to the team’s commitment to defense under head coach Rick Barnes and a reminder of why they remain one of the most formidable teams in college basketball.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball