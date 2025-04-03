2026 EDGE Priority Shares Honest Tennessee Volunteers Visit Statement
Tristen Givens recaps his Tennessee Volunteers Spring visit with Vols On SI
The Tennessee Volunteers had many talented prospects on campus Saturday, including EDGE prospect Tristen Givens. Givens is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame and is a four-star from Carver High School in Georgia.
Following his visit, the EDGE priority in the 2026 recruiting class caught up with Vols On SI.
"I seen how the coaches coached their players. Coach [Josh] Heupel was out there moving around, same with Coach Chop. He was moving around," Givens said following his visit when speaking to Vols On SI.
Coach Chop has been the primary recruiter for Tennessee when it comes to Givens. Givens made sure to tell Vols On SI that the relationship has continued to grow.
"The relationship has grown bigger and bigger since we met and talked on the phone."
What he noticed about the EDGE rushers is very eye catching as Tennessee keys in on their EDGE players being able to be versatile, even to drop back in to coverage.
"Their ability to get off the ball and bend. The ability to use their hands and drop off into coverage all stand out to me."
Givens being able to see Tennessee in person is very different than on social media he confirmed.
"It helps a lot. Getting to see them in person instead of seeing them on social media is different."
Givens continues to play out his recruitment as the Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers are the front runners at this point.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement