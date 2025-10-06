2026 Tennessee Football Defensive Target Back on the Market
A top defensive target for Tennessee is now back on the market after a recent decommitment.
2026 four-star Buford (GA.) EDGE Dre Quinn committed to the Clemson Tigers back on June 19, 2025.
The commitment would hold up for a little over three months before Quinn would separate from Clemson and open the recruitment back up.
"You know, I'm just checking out a couple of teams, trying to see what's the right fit for me. Going to games, taking visits, seeing how different teams run their defense to see if I fit it or not," Quinn says of the newly reopened recruitment.
Quinn would give a short list of schools that have his attention but also stated there were a couple of more schools that were unmentioned.
Tennessee, Texas, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame were short list of school provided by Quinn.
The Peach State product recently visited Tennessee for the UGA game, and Quinn touched on that visit with Vols on SI.
"It was a great visit. Getting out there , the atmosphere is always great. You know, it was a great game against Georgia. Mad they couldn't pull it out, but it was a great game to go to. Great experience," Quinn said of his time on Rocky Top.
The coaches are fighting hard for Quinn, and Levorn Harbin (Coach Chop) may lead the way on this recruitment, and not a bad choice to have as your closer for the Vols. Quinn knows how the staff feels.
"They are pulling for me hard. I'd be a big addition to their recruiting class," Quinn says of the message from Tennessee.
The long sustaining relationship between the two has been rock solid for the majority of this particular recruitment. How have the Vols stayed in the picture for so long?
"Just going up to Knoxville, I felt it could be a great spot for me. I'm close to all of the coaches. Coach Chop, Coach (Rodney) Garner, Coach (Tim) Banks, and Coach (Josh Heupel) Heup. I've been close with them basically my whole recruitment, so, yeah," Quinn said.
The Buford standout would continue as he elaborated more on the relationship with a particular coach.
"He (Coach Chop) stayed in contact with me the entire time. That's what really has stuck out to me. You know, he didn't give up," Quinn explained.
There is not a timeline for a potential new announcement for Quinn, but it is possible that Vol Nation will see him back in Knoxville before the season is over.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State