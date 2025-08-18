2027 Defensive Back Julian Elzey Talks Tennessee Relationship
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to make a difference in many different recruitments, including one that they already have made a difference in. That recruitment being Julian Elzey's recruitment.
Elzey is a defensive back from the state of Georgia. He attends Brookwood High School in the state of Georgia and recently wrapped up his first game against Houston County in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
Elzey had a great game, but unfortunately, they came up short in a thriller. Following the contest, he caught up with Vols On SI to detail his recruiting updates surrounding Tennessee.
“My recruitment is going great. I’m trying to keep building and keep moving.”
He would then go and discuss the schools that are starting to stand out to him at this time in his recruitment.
“Yes, the schools that are starting to stand out is Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, and Wisconsin.”
What do the Vols do well in his recruitment? Elzey went more into detail with Vols On SI.
“They are always checking in with me. They text me every day to check in and say what’s up to me. They are always sending inspirational quotes that help motivate me throughout the day.”
The talented prospect detailed which coach he speaks with the most in his Tennessee recruitment.
“Coach O’Rourke is who I talk to the most. It’s building. I really enjoy it because he is always inspiring me.”
“I believe so. I don’t have one a visit date set with Tennessee at the moment.”
“More and more are coming in. I’m trying to keep my options open, but at the same time I’m starting to decide where I want to go.”
