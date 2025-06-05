2027 QB Derrick Baker Recaps Offer and Recent Visit with Tennessee Volunteers
Milton QB Derrick Baker could become a signature name in the peach state soon. He is a three-star prospect with more than 20+ offers already known around the country. He’s been in the spotlight for quite some time and also plays for C1N, a popular team in Georgia on the 7 on-7 circuit. This past weekend, he was in Knoxville for a camp. He recaps his recent visit to the Volunteers and his offer from the coaching staff.
“My visit/camp to Tennessee was amazing, got a chance to just look at the facilities and talk to some coaches. Most facilities were under renovation, but the parts I saw were extraordinary. It’s a place with things you wouldn’t really find anywhere else,” said Baker.
“What I enjoyed most about the visit was being able to get to know the coaches better as people and also on the field to receive some of their coaching.“My relationship with coach Halzle just started, but after talking to him and also being with him on the field, I can tell he’s an amazing coach and person.”
I got the chance to watch him in the spring and was impressed with his deep ball and accuracy. He puts the ball on the money every time and can fit the ball in tight windows. He throws it with great zip and accuracy. Baker joined the Milton Eagles this past spring from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and will lead a young group of players on the gridiron in 2025, including Jordan Carraquilo, Grant Haviland, and Ayden Williams. This iteration of the Eagles will look a lot different, but Baker will be a key piece in the new era of Milton football.
“What about my game that makes me different from the rest is my accuracy, arm strength, football IQ, and my ability to improvise,” said Baker.
Here is a clip of him from spring practice showcasing his ability.
You can catch him in action on a national audience in Week 1 of the high school season when the two-time defending state champion Eagles take on the Buford Wolves in a highly anticipated matchup on ESPN. The Wolves opened up their brand new 62 million dollar stadium that seats 10,000 fans.
It will be a good early test to see how good Milton will be in 2025 and how Baker performs in a hostile environment with eyes glued to the television screen.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava