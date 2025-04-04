2027 WR Trey Haralson, "This Put Tennessee in the #1 Spot" Following Spring Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers made a strong statement with 2027 Trey Haralson
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted Trey Haralson for the first time on a visit on Saturday. Haralson traveled from Tyler High School in Texas and was in awe following his visit.
Haralson talked with Vols On SI following his visit to detail how the visit went.
"This was my first visit to Tennessee. I would say it went good I learned some new stuff. I learned that everything is different no matter where you go. Texas I would say is bigger but I seen some big stuff today in Tennessee," Haralson said.
The chemistry Tennessee has stood out to Haralson on his visit.
"I see that everybody had good chemistry you could tell that they spend time together. They have a lot of chemistry built up."
Did the visit meet Haralson's expectations? He details more below.
"This visit did more than exceed my expectations. I came to Tennessee to see if it could be a fit for me because I've seen the scheme the offense runs and it's like the stuff I do already."
Haralson will be back in Knoxville in the near future as he is unaware when he will be back but does confirm that a return will happen.
"I plan on visiting again but I'm not sure when. Maybe the Fall or even in the Summer. I look forward to spending time with the coaches and the players so i can get to know them better."
Tennessee is now the poll leader for Haralson who is being recruited by many talented programs like Texas A&M and company.
"This put Tennessee in the No. 1 spot for sure. They actually took the time to teach me things and even put me at the front of each receiver drill so I could see everything. They took the time out their days to show me what they do everyday."
The Vols will continue to make noise in this recruitment at this pace.
