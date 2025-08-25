Volunteer Country

Analyzing The Tennessee Football 2027 Board as Staff Moves on to Next RB Cycle

With Savion Hiter off the board in the 2026 class, the staff takes an early look into a deep 2027 pool of running backs.

Shayne Pickering

Baylor 2027 running back David Gabriel Georges
Baylor 2027 running back David Gabriel Georges / Shayne Pickering/Vols on SI

The Vols did not get their top guy at running back for 2026. Now, the recruiting efforts could see a split. A division as looks could be divided between revisited 2026 players, as well as an early press on some 2027 guys.

Tennessee currently sits in good standings with a few of the top backs in the 2027 cycle; below are some names to keep tabs on.

David Gabriel Georges

David Gabriel Georges
2027 Baylor (TN.) RB David Gabriel Georges during pregame warm-ups. / Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

David Gabriel Georges is a player at the top of the board as a premier target who is down the road at in-state Baylor High School.

He offers a big, strong frame with the ability to quickly cut out of any trouble to complement his powerful rushing game.

Tennessee will be competing with Georgia and Ohio State for arguably the top tailback in the class, with the Buckeyes being viewed as the primary competition for the Vols.

Tyson Robinson

Mississippi running back Tyson Robinson joins the previous tailback at the top of the board for Tennessee and on the national scale.

The Magnolia State standout has been on campus countless times and loves what position coach De’Rail Sims has brought to the program, citing a ‘best friend relationship’ between the two.

David Segarra

David Segarra is another highly rated tailback that has been to campus several times.

He has previously told Vols on SI that Tennessee is among his top group of schools.

Asa Barnes

Asa Barnes Shines Against Defending Champs
Asa Barnes Shines Against Defending Champs / Laura Martinez/ Laura M Photography

In-state tailback Asa Barnes is another highly rated tailback high on what Tennessee has shown to him to this point.

He is a back with great size that thrives at getting downhill. He plans to visit for a game this fall.

Jerry Beard

Jerry Beard has been a productive running back in the state of Georgia for the last couple of seasons and has visited Tennessee a handful of times.

Quinterrius Gipson

Quinterrius Gipson has been a blue-chip back in Georgia since his true freshman debut a couple of seasons ago.

During those years, he has visited Tennessee and been a fan of how they run the football.

Brayden Tyson

Brayden Tyson
2027 RB Brayden Tyson (Brookwood High School in Georgia) following his 2025 Corky Kell performance / Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_)

Brayden Tyson is a big bruising back that will offer a powerful dynamic to whichever backfield he ends up in and that was on full display to kick off his season this year at Corky Kell.

Now, the Vols may look to re-evaluate some prospects from the 2026 cycle in hopes of bringing someone in as the running back of the class. A few names have been mentioned so it will be interesting to see if anything develops.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

Home/Recruiting