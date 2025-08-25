Analyzing The Tennessee Football 2027 Board as Staff Moves on to Next RB Cycle
The Vols did not get their top guy at running back for 2026. Now, the recruiting efforts could see a split. A division as looks could be divided between revisited 2026 players, as well as an early press on some 2027 guys.
Tennessee currently sits in good standings with a few of the top backs in the 2027 cycle; below are some names to keep tabs on.
David Gabriel Georges
David Gabriel Georges is a player at the top of the board as a premier target who is down the road at in-state Baylor High School.
He offers a big, strong frame with the ability to quickly cut out of any trouble to complement his powerful rushing game.
Tennessee will be competing with Georgia and Ohio State for arguably the top tailback in the class, with the Buckeyes being viewed as the primary competition for the Vols.
Tyson Robinson
Mississippi running back Tyson Robinson joins the previous tailback at the top of the board for Tennessee and on the national scale.
The Magnolia State standout has been on campus countless times and loves what position coach De’Rail Sims has brought to the program, citing a ‘best friend relationship’ between the two.
David Segarra
David Segarra is another highly rated tailback that has been to campus several times.
He has previously told Vols on SI that Tennessee is among his top group of schools.
Asa Barnes
In-state tailback Asa Barnes is another highly rated tailback high on what Tennessee has shown to him to this point.
He is a back with great size that thrives at getting downhill. He plans to visit for a game this fall.
Jerry Beard
Jerry Beard has been a productive running back in the state of Georgia for the last couple of seasons and has visited Tennessee a handful of times.
Quinterrius Gipson
Quinterrius Gipson has been a blue-chip back in Georgia since his true freshman debut a couple of seasons ago.
During those years, he has visited Tennessee and been a fan of how they run the football.
Brayden Tyson
Brayden Tyson is a big bruising back that will offer a powerful dynamic to whichever backfield he ends up in and that was on full display to kick off his season this year at Corky Kell.
Now, the Vols may look to re-evaluate some prospects from the 2026 cycle in hopes of bringing someone in as the running back of the class. A few names have been mentioned so it will be interesting to see if anything develops.
