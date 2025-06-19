Biggest Threat to Flip Tristen Keys Has Been Named - Is it Tennessee?
The biggest threat to flip wide receiver Tristen Keys has been named. Is it the Tennessee Volunteers?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been involved in one of the biggest recruitments this cycle as wide receiver Tristen Keys continues to weigh his options. The LSU commit has made a few official visits over the last few weeks and Tennessee was one of them.
Quarterback commit Faizon Brandon was in attendance for Keys' visit to help recruit him to Knoxville, but according to ESPN, Tennessee isn't the biggest threat to flip Keys from the Tigers.
Keys was supposed to take an official visit to Alabama this weekend, but he has since canceled the trip. That's good news for LSU, as the Crimson Tide were viewed as the biggest threat to flip Keys.
"ESPN sources considered Alabama the biggest threat to flip Keys this summer, and his decision to head straight to Baton Rouge on the final official visit weekend is a key development for the Tigers," Eli Lederman wrote.
Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Brandon at the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles and we asked him about Keys' visit to Tennessee. This is what he had to say:
"It was very cool," Brandon said. "We got to continue to build our bond. He was able to build a relationship with coach Joey and Coach Heupel. I would say it was very cool and a good time getting to show him around Tennessee."
