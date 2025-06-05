Braylon Outlaw Is Shutting Down His Recruitment Despite Ole Miss Push
The Tennessee Volunteers received some great news on the recruiting trail as their linebacker commit, Braylon Outlaw from Pike Road, Alabama, is putting a big orange lock on his recruitment.
Outlaw recently visited for the annual 865Live event that was held, and confirmed to Vols On SI that he was asked about Ole Miss, considering they have been making a constant push for him in his recruitment. After originally planning to visit the Rebels, he would shut down his recruitment and focus only on the Vols.
Outlaw will be one of their top linebacker commits when the class is over with as he will also play a healthy role in looking to bring more recruits in, like fellow linebacker Brayden Rouse.
