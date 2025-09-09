Caiden Foster Details His Tennessee Football Visit
There were multiple players who visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their very first game of the season inside Neyland Stadium. This includes Caiden Foster, who is one of the more intriguing prospects on the list.
Foster is a Heritage High School cornerback and receiver that has been named as one of the better players in the Northwest Georgia area.
He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit. Here is what he had to say.
"The visit was great. The atmosphere is electric, and the attention to detail is second to none. I was really impressed by the family atmosphere, and the tradition is rich," the Heritage Generals prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee Volunteers football visit for their home opener against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
He would then detail what stood out the most to him on this Tennessee Vols visit.
"The family atmosphere really stood out. You can really sense how genuine the staff is and just how much each other means to them. It’s a place you could call home."
The talented prospect would then talk with one of the more intriguing coaches on the staff. That coach being his position coach Willie Martinez, who is the defensive backs coach. Foster is a cornerback with true potential, so this conversation went well, but what was Martinez's message to him?
"I spoke to Defensive Back coach Willie Martinez, as I most likely would end up playing defense for them. His message was simple. Physicality wins. There are things I will immediately begin to improve on to leave no doubt that I can play for them."
Will the talented defensive back be returning for a visit any time soon? He provided the insight to a possible return.
"For sure! May even be returning this year!"
The talented prospect is open to being recruited by anyone, but being recruited by a team that he cheers for is intriguing enough.
"Obviously, being a Tennessee fan already doesn’t hurt. It really just makes me want to work hard to fit what they need."
