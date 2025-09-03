Tennessee Set to Host 2027 Peach State WR
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host multiple prospects come Saturday as they have their very first home game of the season when they take on the ETSU Buccaneers. They will be hosting multiple different prospects from the 2027 recruiting class, including a new name that has started to surge from the state of Georgia, as they are going to host a 2027 wideout from Ringgold, Georgia. This isn't a popular city for the Vols to recruit out of, but sometimes there is a prospect that catches their eye.
The Vols are set to host Caiden Foster, who is a Heritage High School wide receiver that has started to become a target for multiple teams. Foster has yet to receive his offer from the Tennessee Volunteers, as this is something that has the chance to come later on. He is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame, who also hit a top speed of nearly 23 MPH, according to his X.
The talented prospect has plenty of time to make an impression this season, as it is very early in the process for the prospect and very early in the season. He is one of the prospects that will be visiting early in the season, and he will likely become someone to note for some teams during the season.
