Commitment Day: Tennessee Football Target Kamari Blair Announces College Decision
Where will Kamari Blair go?
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have another target that will come off the board, as they are targeting one of the in-state targets who is uncommitted. That target being kamari Blair. Blair is an offensive lineman from the state of Tennessee who has a final three that he will commit between. Those schools include the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The commitment is scheduled for 7 PM EST as the Clarksville athlete is one of the best remaining uncommitted players in the state.
Stay tuned with Vols On SI for more when he announces his commitment to his future program.
