Corey Barber, Four-Star WR, Lines Up Official Visit with Tennessee Vols
Corey Barber, a 2026 wide receiver, has locked in an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a lot going on during the spring transfer portal window, but they are also focusing on their 2026 recruiting class. On Wednesday, defensive lineman Tyson Bacon decommitted from the Volunteers. However, Tennessee also recently earned an official visit from one of its top prospects.
Wide receiver Corey Barber announced he will be taking visits to Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, in that order.
Barberb is rated as a four-star prospect, the 273rd-best player in the country, the 46th-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings. Barber took an unofficial visit to Tennessee back in March after receiving an offer in February.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OT
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava