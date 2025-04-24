Volunteer Country

Corey Barber, Four-Star WR, Lines Up Official Visit with Tennessee Vols

Corey Barber, a 2026 wide receiver, has locked in an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Corey Barber, a 2026 wide receiver, has locked in an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a lot going on during the spring transfer portal window, but they are also focusing on their 2026 recruiting class. On Wednesday, defensive lineman Tyson Bacon decommitted from the Volunteers. However, Tennessee also recently earned an official visit from one of its top prospects.

Wide receiver Corey Barber announced he will be taking visits to Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, in that order.

Barberb is rated as a four-star prospect, the 273rd-best player in the country, the 46th-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings. Barber took an unofficial visit to Tennessee back in March after receiving an offer in February.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Recruiting