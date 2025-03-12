Darius Gray Returns To Tennessee
St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been proactive about recruiting top offensive linemen since head coach Josh Heupel arrived. His offense requires stout blockers who can thrive in both phases of the game. The Vols are positioned well with several elite 2026 prospects up front, including St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray.
Gray has suitors from coast-to-coast and has several national programs pursuing him. Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee are among his favorites and there will be a long road to the finish. Summer officials will be crucial for Gray but he's also planning to see various schools this spring.
Last week, he announced four spring visits with Clemson, LSU, Michigan, and South Carolina. Later in the week, Gray added another with Ohio State without mentioning the Volunteers. That wasn't a detriment to them, as Gray has seen Knoxville as much as almost any program in his recruitment. However, on Wednesday, he popped up on Tennessee's campus to watch spring practice.
The Volunteers get him back in Knoxville for an official visit from June 7-9 and will continue to actively recruit him in the coming months. Gray has built a strong bond with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and the rest of the coaching staff, previously telling Volunteer Country, "Our relationship keeps growing. I think that's one of the most important things. The first two trips, you see if you like it and want to come back. After that, if you really enjoy a place, that's when you go back three or four times. I just keep going and getting more comfortable with them."
Gray ranks as the No. 31 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He doubles as a standout basketball player who was an All-Metro honorable mention after his sophomore season on the hardwood.
