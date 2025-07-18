Decision Day: Tennessee Football In-State Target Craig Tutt Announces Verbal Pledge
It’s decision day for another Tennessee target as they look to bring another in-state kid into the class. They have gone on a bit of a stretch, landing the majority of their prospects aside from their miss this week with Kamari Blair committing to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
This time it will be another safety product as Craig Tutt from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is set to announce a commitment between three schools. The three schools he will be choosing between are the Michigan Wolverines, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee has recently landed multiple safety products like Jowell Combay, KJ McClain, and Luke Thompson. They have also landed multiple cornerback prospects, including Javonte Smith, Zay Anderson, and more.
Tutt was on campus multiple times in the off-season. "I mean, it was amazing, man. Every time I come up, it feels like home. I had a good time, I'm ready to get back up here," Tutt stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
The commitment is expected to come soon.
