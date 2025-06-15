Edward Baker Recaps His Tennessee Football Official Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers had many players on campus last weekend as they kicked off their stretch of official visits. One of the visitors that they had was 2026 Edward Baker. Baker is a St. Frances Academy offensive lineman from the state of Maryland. He currently holds offers from many schools, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Following his Volunteers' OV, Baker caught up with Vols On SI to detail how this visit went.
"The OV was amazing," Baker said when speaking to Vols On SI. "I was able to chill and explore, and experience Knoxville a little more."
Baker had the chance to speak with many coaches on his visit, including the offensive staff, who made him feel like a priority on this visit.
"The whole Offense staff and there main message was we need you we want let’s go win this natty."
The recruit was quite happy with his visit, as despite having high expectations, the Vols still blew this visit out of the ballpark.
"The visit exceeded. I already knew the visit was gonna be great, it’s Tennessee, they know how to recruit."
The talented recruit left off with his plan as he will finish up the official visit scene before he commits to a school on June 25th.
"Taking the rest of my OVs and looking to Commit June 25."
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava