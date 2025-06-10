Former Tennessee Commit Tyson Bacon Commits to Miami Hurricanes
Former Tennessee commit Tyson Bacon has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of adding more names to the 2026 recruiting class and one of their former commits has found a new home. Defensive lineman Tyson Bacon has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.
Bacon was previously committed to the Volunteers but decommitted back in April of this year. He was set to take an official visit to Knoxville later this summer, but that might be in jeopardy now that he is committed to the Hurricanes.
The Alabama native is rated as a four-star prospect, the 302nd-best prospect, the 36th-best defensive lineman and the 15th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings. Miami has picked up some steam as of late on the trail as they continue to add some top names, Bacon now being the latest one.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava