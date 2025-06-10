Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Commit Tyson Bacon Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Former Tennessee commit Tyson Bacon has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Jonathan Williams

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of adding more names to the 2026 recruiting class and one of their former commits has found a new home. Defensive lineman Tyson Bacon has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Bacon was previously committed to the Volunteers but decommitted back in April of this year. He was set to take an official visit to Knoxville later this summer, but that might be in jeopardy now that he is committed to the Hurricanes.

The Alabama native is rated as a four-star prospect, the 302nd-best prospect, the 36th-best defensive lineman and the 15th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings. Miami has picked up some steam as of late on the trail as they continue to add some top names, Bacon now being the latest one.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

