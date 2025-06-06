Jayce Johnson Feels Like a Priority Following Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have many 2027 targets on their board, including one who was on campus for a visit recently. That prospect is Jayce Johnson. Johnson is a positioned five-star QB from Lowndes High School who has been to Knoxville three times thus far.
He was most recently on campus last weekend, as he had the chance to speak with all of the coaches.
"What stood out was the interaction between me and the coaches. That's what stood out to me and my family. I got to spend good quality time with both Coach Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle, so that was good," the Lowndes QB stated.
The talented QB has already started to feel like a top priority from the Tennessee Volunteers class, who continue to look for their first 2027 recruiting class commit.
"They are most definitely making me a top priority," said the prospect nicknamed "Juice".
This Tennessee offense can catch many people off guard, even the people in the system. If Johnson were to commit to the Vols, the offense would be familiar territory. He explains more.
"We run this offense at my school, so I feel like I can come on in and fit right in."
Johnson will be returning to Tennessee for another visit in the fall as he plans to visit Knoxville for another game day visit. he doesn't have a date yet but will work on it soon.
