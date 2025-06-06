Volunteer Country

Jayce Johnson Feels Like a Priority Following Tennessee Football Visit

Jayce Johnson recaps his most recent visit to Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Jayce Johnson before a Lowndes High School football game
Jayce Johnson before a Lowndes High School football game / Jayce Johnson (X)
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have many 2027 targets on their board, including one who was on campus for a visit recently. That prospect is Jayce Johnson. Johnson is a positioned five-star QB from Lowndes High School who has been to Knoxville three times thus far.

He was most recently on campus last weekend, as he had the chance to speak with all of the coaches.

"What stood out was the interaction between me and the coaches. That's what stood out to me and my family. I got to spend good quality time with both Coach Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle, so that was good," the Lowndes QB stated.

The talented QB has already started to feel like a top priority from the Tennessee Volunteers class, who continue to look for their first 2027 recruiting class commit.

"They are most definitely making me a top priority," said the prospect nicknamed "Juice".

This Tennessee offense can catch many people off guard, even the people in the system. If Johnson were to commit to the Vols, the offense would be familiar territory. He explains more.

"We run this offense at my school, so I feel like I can come on in and fit right in."

Johnson will be returning to Tennessee for another visit in the fall as he plans to visit Knoxville for another game day visit. he doesn't have a date yet but will work on it soon.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting