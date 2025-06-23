Volunteer Country

Joel Wyatt Announces Final Two Schools - Tennessee Volunteers Make the Cut

The Tennessee Volunteers have made the cut for 2026 athlete Joel Wyatt.

Jonathan Williams

The Tennessee Volunteers have made the cut for 2026 athlete Joel Wyatt.

The Tennessee Volunteers are continuing to try and add to their 2026 recruiting class and they will have the opportunity to add a new name to that list soon, as Joel Wyatt, a 2026 athlete, has announced he is down to Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Wyatt will announce his commitment on July 6th.

Wyatt is rated a four-star prospect, the 46th-best player in the country, the fourth-best athlete and the second-best player in the state of Tennessee. Wyatt has already taken visits to both Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the month of June.

The Volunteers have nine players committed in the 2026 class and have picked up just two commits in the month of June. There are only four SEC schools with fewer players committed in this class than Tennessee, so the Volunteers would like to start the month of July off with some momentum.

Wyatt currently projects as either a safety or a wide receiver at the collegiate level and plays both exceptionally well in high school right now.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

