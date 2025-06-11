Volunteer Country

KJ McClain Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers have added another name to their recruiting class.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been trying to add some more names to their 2026 recruiting and they did just that today. Safety KJ McClain has announced their commitment to the Volunteers.

McClain is rated a three-star prospect, the 607th-best player in the country, the 47th-best safety and the 10th-best player in the state of New Jersey, according to composite rankings. McClain recently took an official visit to Tennessee on June 6th.

As official visits start to ramp up for prospects , it's expected to start seeing more names come off the board and announce their verbal commitments. Tennessee has taken advantage of this portion of the season as they add yet another commit to the upcoming class.

Tennessee now has eight total commitments in the class with quarterback Faizon Brandon being the headliner of the group.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB
  • KJ McClain, S

