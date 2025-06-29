Legend Bey Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
Legend Bey, a 2026 quarterback, has announced his com
The Tennessee Volunteers have added another quarterback to the 2026 recruiting class as Legend Bey has announced his commitment to Tennessee. He joins five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon in the class.
Bey is rated as a three-star prospect, the 411th-best player in the country, the 28th-best athlete in the country and the 61st-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. The Volunteers did not offer Bey until April of this year, but they got things rolling quickly.
The Texas native took multiple visits to Knoxville ahead of his decision and it became a tight race between Tennessee and Texas A&M. It seemed like the Aggies were going to pull this one off, but Tennessee came swooping in and ended up landing him in the end.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Zach Groves, EDGE
- Tyreek King, WR
- Kedric Golston II, EDGE
- Carson Sneed, TE
- KJ McClain, S
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Edward Baxter, OL
- Luke Thompson, S
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
- Legend Bey, QB
