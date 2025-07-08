LOOK: Vols Commit Legend Bey Hangs Out With Former Tennessee Football Star
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed many home run commitments as of late. this includes a player that they gained the commitment from who was recruited by different schools for many different positions.
That player is Legend Bey who is a Tennessee Vols commit. He committed to the Vols back on June 28th over many schools. He is one of the better players in the state of Texas, as he currently plays high school football at North Forney High School in Forney, Texas.
The prospect plays a lot of quarterback at his high school, which is a position he was recruited at, but the Vols already have the top-rated player and QB in the nation with Faizon Brandon. Bey is seen in his tape as a quarterback, but one thing he does well is run the football. He has track speed that is undeniable and could've landed him at many different schools inside the SEC.
Bey was recently hanging out with one of the most notable players from the University of Tennessee in recent memory. He posted on his X account that he was hanging out with former Tennessee Volunteers QB Joe Milton. Milton is an NFL QB for the Dallas Cowboys. he played partially for the New England Patriots in his rookie year, but would later be packaged in a deal that would send him to the state of Texas.
Bey was sporting some Tennessee Volunteers gear proudly in his picture with Milton. Milton is expected to have a huge role with the Cowboys, despite being the backup, because he has solidified himself as one of the most reliable players as a backup in the league. He could nearly start in other places, but his time will come.
