LSU Tigers 5-Star Commit Set To Take Official Visit To Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host five-star wide receiver target and current LSU Tigers commit, Tristen "TK" Keys.
The Tennessee Volunteers received some great news on Sunday, as news broke that their top five-star target at the wide receiver position would be taking an official visit to Tennessee.
Tristen Keys is a five-star receiver from Mississippi who committed to the LSU Tigers in the spring despite being what many believed to be a Tennessee lean. The Tigers commit has stayed loyal to them since, but recently announced that he would take some official visits. Among that list (according to Steve Wiltfong) are LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, and the Volunteers.
Tennessee has been looking to make a splash in the 2026 class, as they already have two five-star commits in Faizon Brandon (QB) and Gabriel Osenda (OT). They also have a positioned five-star wide receiver commit (Tyreek King). The Vols' top two targets for the longest outside of their commits were five-stars, as they pushed for Keys and Savion Hiter.
